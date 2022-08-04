Carvana Sold More Cars This Past Quarter

Text size





Carvana



recorded a net loss of $439 million during the three months ended June 30, an improvement over the previous quarter’s loss of $506 million, the company said in financial results released Thursday.

Shares of the Tempe, Ariz.-based online used car retailer shares rose 10% after-hours Thursday, following an 8% decline in regular trading.

Carvana’s second-quarter sales volume of 117,564 was up from 105,185 during the prior quarter and up from 107,815 a year earlier.

Its second-quarter net loss compared with a profit of $45 million a year earlier.

Gross profit per unit—one of the company’s preferred earnings metrics—rose to $3,368 from $2,833 the previous quarter, but was down from $5,120 a year earlier, Carvana said. Wall Street analysts had forecast gross profit per unit of $3,578 for the quarter.

“The second quarter was a quarter of adjustment and progress for Carvana,” chief executive Ernie Garcia III said in a letter to shareholders that accompanied the release. “As a result of changes in the economy, the market, and the industry, we shifted our priorities to focus on driving profitability through operating efficiency and reducing expenses.”

Carvana’s sales soared during the COVID-19 pandemic, when many car buyers—flush with cash from the federal stimulus and fearful of in-person shopping even after restrictions eased—turned to the internet for new purchases.

Since then, Carvana’s fortunes have shifted, as inflation squeezes consumer savings, car prices rise, and the company deals with debt from its $2.2 billion purchase earlier this year of Adesa U.S., the country’s second-biggest car-auction business. Heading into tonight’s earnings report, the stock was down 86% on the year.

The company has vowed to slash some $125 million in spending, including laying off around 2,500 employees, or about 12% of the company’s staff, in May.

Carvana is also dealing with customer complaints and state sanctions over registration delays that have emerged as a side-effect of the company’s torrid pandemic-era growth.

Barron’s has recently reported on how some Carvana customers haven’t been able to legally drive vehicles purchased from the company for months after it failed to register cars in their names.

Write to Jacob Adelman at [email protected]