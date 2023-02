Online used-car dealer Carvana (ticker: CVNA) missed fourth-quarter earnings and revenue expectations and announced plans to cut about $1 billion in costs over the next six months while improving customer experiences.

Carvana



reported a fourth-quarter loss of $7.61 a share, wider than the loss of $1.02 a share in the same quarter a year earlier. Revenue dropped 24%, to $2.837 billion.