Carvana Adopts a ‘Poison Pill’ to Roll Over Losses. Stock Bounces.

Text size





Carvana stock rose after the markets opened.

Mark Ralston/AFP via Getty Images





Carvana



stock rose Tuesday after the auto retailer announced it is adopting a net operating loss poison pill.

Net operating losses, or NOLs carryforwards, are a tax provision allowing businesses to carry over losses in one year and deduct them from future years’ profits, therefore lowering future income taxes.

Carvana

,

in a press release on Tuesday morning, said the plan took effect on Jan. 16 and will continue until Jan. 15, 2026.