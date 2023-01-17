Carvana Adopts a ‘Poison Pill’ to Roll Over Losses. Stock Bounces.

Text size
stock rose Tuesday after the auto retailer announced it is adopting a net operating loss poison pill.
Net operating losses, or NOLs carryforwards, are a tax provision allowing businesses to carry over losses in one year and deduct them from future years’ profits, therefore lowering future income taxes.
in a press release on Tuesday morning, said the plan took effect on Jan. 16 and will continue until Jan. 15, 2026.
The stock (ticker: CVNA) rose 3.28% to $7.25 after the announcement after the markets opened.
The NOL poison pills are generally adopted pre-emptively to deter an ownership change, according to a white paper by Harvard Law.
‘s ability to “use these NOLs would be substantially limited if its 5% shareholders increased their ownership,” the company’s press release said.
The plan, therefore, deters acquisitions of 4.9% or more of the company’s outstanding class A common stock, the press release stated.
Stephens analyst Daniel Imbro said in a Tuesday morning note the poison pill removes the possibility for a hostile takeover, although the company “could still work out a negotiated deal.” He maintained his Equal Weight rating on the stock and a $9 price target.
“Carvana believes that the adoption of the Tax Asset Preservation Plan is in the best interest of the company, given the potential value that the significant NOLs represent,” the press release said.
