Carter, Tigers find their stroke in 92-85 win over Penn

Dennis Gates was right.

After Missouri shot 25% from beyond the arc in its season opener on Monday, the head coach was still optimistic about his team’s ability to connect from deep. He was sure they’d bounce back.

“Noah Carter is not an 0-4 shooter,” Gates said, using the senior forward’s stat line as an example.

Carter proved it in the Tigers’ 92-85 home win over Penn on Friday. Along with his teammates, the Northern Iowa transfer came out bombing away against the Quakers. Carter sank all three of his first attempts, each coming in the first four minutes of the first half, and kept firing heat checks as the game progressed.

By the end of the night, Carter had hit 6-9 from outside and finished the game with 28 points. It’s the second-most he’s ever scored in any game of his career.

“I’ve been telling everybody, ‘I just need one shot to go in.’ And I got that opportunity, it went down and I just carried on from there,” Carter said. “Honestly, my mindset was just ‘keep shooting. If I’m open, shoot the ball.’ And I know everybody has confidence in me and I have confidence in myself to shoot the ball. So just doing the same thing I do every day, it’s sticking.”

Carter wasn’t the only one finding his rhythm from distance. Five different Tigers sank treys during the contest, the team combining to hit 16-35 on 3s — the fifth-most makes in school history.

It wasn’t necessarily a part of the game plan to launch from long-range so often. But once Penn made a 25-5 run to jump in front with eight minutes left in the first half, 32-25, it was almost a necessity.

“We made shots and I think those made shots sort of put us in a jump-shooting habit. And I didn’t want to get into that early,” Gates said. “But (the Quakers) played a pack line style that forced us to use one of our strengths, and that’s shoot the basketball. Which, I knew — we just didn’t know when — we knew that we would be able to win games off our shooting ability. And we did that.”

The Tigers will hope for more nights like Friday’s, and more performances like Carter’s. But just like the season opener wasn’t a true reflection of Missouri’s shooting prowess, the game against Penn likely wasn’t either. For the team to earn the respect of their opponents, the Tigers will need keep knocking down 3s.