Cartels hold migrants for $10K ransom after crossing US border

Smugglers who charge migrants thousands to slip into the US from Mexico are increasingly holding them for ransom — as much as $10,000 — once they cross the border, according to federal authorities.

In the past week, the FBI rescued 24 migrant victims of extortion from stash houses “living in deplorable conditions,” Jeffrey Downey, the FBI’s Special Agent in Charge in El Paso, told The Post. The bureau also made two related arrests in the El Paso area.

Since February, the FBI, working with Border Patrol agents, have rescued 88 migrants caught up in extortion rackets and being held captive in “stash houses” near El Paso, Texas: squalid, often abandoned buildings where human traffickers cram dozens of people in “life-threatening” conditions.

During the previous year, the FBI had documented no instances of such extortion in the region, said Downey.

“They have already paid upfront to cross the border,” Downey said of the new trend. “And then once they get here they are assaulted and held in life-threatening situations.”

In recent photos provided to The Post by the FBI and US Customs and Border Patrol, 15 migrants — being held for ransom — were hidden in a small room in an apartment. US Customs and Border Protection

The “stash house” was near Chamizal Park in El Paso, Texas. US Customs and Border Protection

Photos from the crowded stash houses, provided to The Post by the FBI as well as US Customs and Border Patrol, show groups of migrants, sometimes shirtless and shoeless, sitting and sleeping on the dirty floors or bare mattresses and surrounded by trash including empty food containers.

At the stash houses set up by criminal groups, migrants are held for days, often without running water or air-conditioning in areas where summer temperatures rise past 100 degrees Fahrenheit, Downey added. In one instance, imprisoned migrants were forced to drink water from a bathtub.

In addition to dehydration and heat stroke, they are often subject to both physical and mental abuse, and the women are threatened with rape if their relatives don’t pay up, Downey said.

In the past week, the FBI rescued 24 migrant victims of extortion from stash houses “living in deplorable conditions,” Jeffrey Downey, the FBI’s Special Agent in Charge in El Paso, told The Post. El Paso FBI

Migrants who are victims of extortion in the US are typically released only after family members pay between $3,000 to $10,000, Downey told The Post Tuesday. This is in addition to the cash — often $10,000 per person — they have already forked over to cartel coyotes to transport them safely through Mexico and across the border.

Downey said his office is increasingly getting calls from desperate family members.

“The FBI gets involved because they are victims of crime regardless of their immigration status,” Downey said.

And while stash houses have been around for the last few years, migrant kidnappings are among the latest terror tactics used by human traffickers — or “coyotes” — who are raking in billions from the flight of desperate migrants to the southern US border, he said.

There were more than 239,000 migrant encounters across the length of the nearly 2,000-mile Southern border with Mexico in May — the highest month on record, according to US Customs and Border Protection. The number for fiscal year 2022 has already topped 1.5 million, according to CBP statistics.

Often, immigrants who arrive illegally are afraid to speak to authorities even if they have been the victims of crime, he said.

Since February, the FBI, working with Border Patrol agents, have rescued 88 migrants — including the ones above — caught up in extortion rackets and being held captive in or around El Paso. El Paso FBI

“We focus on the victims of kidnapping for ransom, and the hardest thing is getting victims to come forward, ” he said, “Our focus is not on their immigration status but on whether they are a victim of a violent crime.”

Last month, 53 migrants being smuggled into the country died in a sealed tractor trailer in San Antonio as temperatures rose to more than 103 degrees.

“So if the migrants do not get killed by rival drug cartels in Northern Mexico, and survive the dangerous desert, mountains or rivers crossing the border, they can look forward to being held for ransom and extortion in a squalid stash house after they have paid their smuggling fee to these ruthless criminal smuggling organizations,” said Landon Hutchens, a spokesman for US Customs and Border Protection, Office of Public Affairs in El Paso.

At the cartel stash houses, migrants are held for days, often without running water or air-conditioning in areas where summer temperatures rise past 100 degrees Fahrenheit, Downey said. US Customs and Border Protection

Downey said the FBI is working closely with Border Patrol agents, who refer cases of extortion to the agency for investigation. Last year, the Department of Homeland Security estimated that cartels are earning up to $6 billion a year just from human smuggling operations.

The smugglers have networks on both sides of the border, and involve both US and Mexican criminals, Downey said. Since February, Downey said the FBI has arrested 15 people involved in extorting migrants for ransom. Due to ongoing investigations, he said he could not reveal the identities of the cartels that are behind the recent wave of extortions.

Downey added that the FBI is urging both migrants and their family members to call the FBI (1-800-Call-FBI) and report a crime as soon as they feel they have been the victims of extortion.

“Time is of the essence because if they don’t get killed by the traffickers, they’ll die in the environment they’re in,” he said.