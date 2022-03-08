Cartel Studios International Unveils Debut Mip TV Slate – The Hamden Journal

Creepshow producer Cartel Pictures’ newly-formed distribution arm Cartel Studios International has unveiled its debut Mip TV slate of 18 movies.

The outfit’s slate coming to the Cannes market for the first time includes A&E Lifetime’s Deadly Infidelity, Tubi’s Romeo & Juliet Killers and Lifetime Movie Network’s Dangerous Snow Day. Others to feature include Crushed, Deadly Girls Night Out and Cheating For Your Life.

The pics are just some of the 18 movies featuring on a slate spanning mystery, drama thriller and romcom.

Next month’s Cannes market is the first time the new distribution arm will be showcasing its slate at an event.

The LA/London-based shingle was launched last year by Creepshow and Day of the Dead producer Cartel Pictures to work directly with global customers, licensing more than 40 new films and several series per year, while seeking collaboration opportunities.

It is headed up by Gary Marenzi and former CBS distribution execs Giovanni Pedde and Stephen Tague.

“There continues to be a growing appetite for top quality produced movies for streaming and broadcast audiences,” said Marenzi. “We’re looking forward to presenting this accessible portfolio of original programming to international buyers in-person at Mip TV.”