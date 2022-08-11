Carson Wentz’s erratic accuracy a ‘daily story’ says one NFL analyst

No position in sports is scrutinized more than the quarterback position. And if you are a fan of the Washington Commanders, the quarterback position is always a daily story.

That statement is more accurate than ever in 2022, with Carson Wentz firmly entrenched as Washington’s QB1. The talk always centers around Wentz for anyone who attends a training camp practice in Ashburn. If Wentz makes an inaccurate throw, it instantly hits social media. If Wentz has a good day, it’s because he’s throwing against the air.

Quite frankly, all criticism of Wentz is subjective. Different people see different things. However, a constant through two weeks of training camp has been Wentz’s misses. But recent reports indicate perhaps he is turning things around, as he had one of his better practices as a Commander on Tuesday.

Yet, the outlook for Wentz from a national perspective remains bleak.

Gregg Rosenthal of NFL.com recently looked at some big training camp battles, players to watch and reasons some teams should be concerned in his latest training camp column.

He listed the Commanders under “cause for concern” for the following reasons:

The Commanders have struggled to get quality work accomplished because the offensive line is completely overwhelmed by injuries. Furthermore, wide receiver Curtis Samuel has been in and out of practice, while Carson Wentz’s erratic accuracy has been a daily story.

If you were a Washington fan stuck in a remote area with very little Internet access and the only information you received was Rosenthal’s one paragraph, you’d lose all hope. It paints an ugly picture.

Yes, Washington has been banged up on the offensive line. The good news is Chase Roullier is back, Cornelius Lucas appears close to a return and Trai Turner’s injury doesn’t appear serious. Also, Samuel is healthy, whether you believe it or not.

Regarding Wentz, sure there are reasons for concern. But those reasons already existed before training camp. The 2022 season is a make-or-break year for Wentz, regardless of how accurate he is in training camp.

