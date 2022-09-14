Cars trapped in mud after heavy rain causes destructive mudslides in Southern California

Storyful

Cars Partially Submerged as Mudslides Hit Southern California

Heavy rain and flooding brought mudslides to California’s San Bernardino County on Monday, September 12, prompting evacuation orders and road closures.Footage by VP Fire Photography shows vehicles trapped in deep mud in Crestline as excavators try to release them. “The occupants were able to self extricate but their vehicles remained submerged,” VP Fire Photography said.A stretch of State Route 18 in Crestline was closed overnight on Monday due to the mudflow, as crews worked to remove debris, Caltrans said.Elsewhere in San Bernardino County, Yucaipa Police issued evacuation orders for areas around Oak Glen due to potential mudflows.The National Weather Service said heavy rainfall brought flooding to parts of southern California. Credit: VP Fire Photography via Storyful