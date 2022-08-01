‘Cars On The Road’ Pixar Series Gets Premiere Date On Disney+, Trailer – The Hamden Journal

Disney and Pixar have set Thursday, September 8 for the premiere of their new Cars spinoff series Cars on the Road on Disney+, and released a first-look trailer for the animated series.

Cars On The Road, a spinoff of the beloved Cars movies (2006, 2011, 2017) that tracked Lightning McQueen’s (Owen Wilson) racing career, follows McQueen and his best friend Mater (Larry the Cable Guy) as they head east from Radiator Springs on a cross-country road trip to meet up with Mater’s sister. Wilson and Larry the Cable Guy voiced the characters in the movies and return to reprise their roles in the animated series.

“The series is a romp across the country with Lightning McQueen and Mater,” says director Steve Purcell. “Like any real road trip, every day is a new mini-adventure with unexpected twists and turns.”

Cars on the Road is produced by Marc Sondheimer. Steve Purcell directed episodes1, 2 and 8, Bobby Podesta episodes 5, 6 and 9) and Brian Fee episodes 3, 4 and 7). Jake Monaco composed the score for all nine episodes.