Carrollton softball and Palmetto badminton win big. Doral hires coach. NSU soccer honors & more

Reagan’s Matthew Kang and Miami Palmetto’s Katarina Slazas each won singles titles at the Youth Fair Badminton Championships.

Palmetto also won titles in boys’ doubles (Charles Mo/Darren Ku), girls’ doubles (Penelope Murray/Isabelle Reale) and mixed doubles (Abdul Khan/Nicole Paz).

No team title was awarded.

Results – Boys’ singles: 1. Matthew Kang (Ronald Reagan) d. Landen Restrepo (Keys Gate) 16-21, 21-10, 21-5; 3. Matthew Laporte (Varela); 4. Michael Morgado (Palmetto).

Girls’ singles: Katarina Slazas (Palmetto) d. Vanessa Irazabal (Ronald Reagan) 21-7, 21-7; 3. Marilyn Mackay (Braddock); 4. Liz Tebacker (Varela).

Boys’ doubles: Charles Mo/Darren Ku (Palmetto) d. Cesar Chirolde/Jaden Clarke-Leyva (Varela) 21-5, 21-17; 3. Luke Amor/Richard Molina (Coral Park); 4. Miguel Carrasco/Noah Jo Casillas (Ronald Reagan).

Girls’ doubles: Penelope Murray/Isabelle Reale (Palmetto) d. Sophia Acosta/Amber Velez (Varela) 21-18, 21-11; 3. Sofia De Leon/Andrea De Leon (Keys Gate); 4. Stacie Jimenez/Analenia Morales (Coral Park).

Mixed doubles: Abdul Khan/Nicole Paz (Palmetto) d. Darelys Bonilla/Kyle Cummings (Keys Gate) 21-18, 21-16; 3. Milainy Llopiz/Samuel Hernandez (Sunset); 4. Mario Casco/Melanie Fernandez (Coral Park).

Softball

Cooper City softball won a close one, 5-4, to hand West Broward its first loss.

The Bobcats scored twice in the first, but Cooper City evened things in the fourth. The Cowboys went ahead with two in the fifth and one in the seventh. Trailing 5-2, West Broward’s last inning rally fell short.

No-hitters for Chantalle Guillou of Archbishop McCarthy against American Heritage-Delray, Madelyn Althage of Carrollton against Coral Shores and Lyric Rodriguez of Horeb Christian against Monsignor Pace.

AIE 10, Fort Lauderdale 6: AIE: Alexa Torres 3-4, BB, 2 R, 2 RBI, 2 SB; Alexa Garofalo 2-4, BB, 2 R; Sofia Garcia 2-4, 3B, 2 RBI. FtL: Kaleea Washington 3-4, HR, R, 2 RBI; Destiny Washington 3-4, 2 R, 5 SB; Isabela Vera Martinez 1-3, 2B, 2 RBI. AIE (1-6), FtL (3-4).

Archbishop McCarthy 4, American Heritage-Delray Beach 0: Abigail Monge 4-4, 2 R, RBI; Chantalle Guillou 1-2, R; Chloe Alvarodiaz 1-3, R; WP Chantalle Guillou 7 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 1 BB, 17 K. AM (1-4), AHD (1-4).

Carrollton 11, Coral Shores 1: WP Madelyn Althage (5-3) 5 IP, 0 ER, 0 H; Madelyn Althage 2-3, 1B, 2B, 4 RBI; Gigi Linares 2-3, RBI; Grace Diez 1-3, 2 RBI; Ally Wolfson 1-3, 3B, RBI. Carr (5-3).

Chaminade-Madonna 10, Calvary Christian 0: Amelia Rodriguez 2-3, 2 2B, 3 RBI; Camryn Kelly 1-1, 3B, 3 R, RBI; Isabel Blanco 1-2, BB, 2 R; Vivian Ali 1-1, HBP, R; WP Madelyn Demouy 5 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 2 BB, 7 K. CM (1-4).

Coral Springs Charter 12, SLAM 2: Kate Maston 2-4, 2B, 2 R, 3 RBI; Isabella Bertorelli 1-2, BB, 3 RBI; Jessica Sacca 1-2, HBP, 2 R, 2 RBI, 4 SB; Addison Michel 2-3, BB, 3 R, 3 SB; Alivia Taibl 1-2, 2 BB, 3 R, 2 SB; Stephanie Basso 1-3, BB, HR; WP Sophia Bertorelli 4 IP, 2 ER, 1 H, 3 BB, 10 K. CSC (7-0).

Cooper City 5, West Broward 4: Lillian Mitchell 1-2, 2 BB, 2 RBI; Jenavive Quinones 1-2, HBP, RBI; Lauren Legacki 1-3, HBP, R; Isabella Rodriguez BB, HBP, R; WP Daniella Nino 7 IP, 4 ER, 9 BB, 5 K. CC (5-3), WB (4-1).

Fort Lauderdale 6, Cardinal Gibbons 2: Tannar Keenan 1-3, 2B, BB, 2 R, RBI; Lily O’Neil 1-3, 2B, R, RBI; Kaleea Washington 1-3, 2B, 2 R; Destiny Washington 1-3, 3B, R; WP Kaleea Washington 7 IP, 2 R, 3 H, 0 BB, 18 K. FtL (4-4), CG (6-3).

Gulliver Prep 4, Pine Crest 3: PC: Alicia Marzouca 3-4, 2B, HR, R, 2 RBI, 2 SB; Lindsey Eldridge 2-3, BB, R. GP (2-3), PC (2-6).

Homestead 20, Somerset Academy South Homestead 9: H: Anahi Davalos 4-4, 2 2B, 3B, 5 R, 3 RBI; Celeste Treccani 3-3, 2 3B, HR, 3 R, 5 RBI; Alejandra Ibarra 4-5, 2B, HR, 5 R, 5 RBI; Lisseth Villalobos 2-3, 4 R. SASH: Brianna Vasallo 3-4, 3 R, RBI; Sophia Garcia 2-2, R, 2 RBI; Alexia Zamora 2-2, 2B, 3 RBI; Kira Bello 2-3. H (2-4), SASH (2-5).

Horeb Christian 11, Monsignor Pace 0: Anely Gonzalez 3-3, 2 2B, 3 R, 2 RBI, 2 SB; Briana Torres 3-3, HR, 3 R, 2 SB; Ava De La Cruz 3-3, 3B, R, 2 RBI, SB; WP Lyric Rodriguez 5 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 0 BB, 9 K. HC (5-1), MP (1-7).

LaSalle 16, Miami Country Day 0: Emilie Escobar 2-2, BB, R, 4 RBI; Ashley Fonseca 2-2, 2 BB, 2 R; Jasmine Finley 1-1, 2 BB, 3 R, 2 RBI; Miriam Gonzalez BB, HBP, 3 R, 3 RBI; WP Emilie Escobar 3 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 1 BB, 5 K. LaS (3-5).

Miami Springs 16, Southridge 6: Khrystine Gil 3-5, HR, 2 R, RBI; Nicole Mollinedo 1-4, BB, HR, R, 4 RBI; Arianna Navarro 2-5, 2B, 3B, R, 2 RBI; Natalie Maestre 4-5, 3 HR, 3 R, 3 RBI; Sophia Deleon 2-4, HR, 3 R, 3 RBI; Jerika Gomez-Rumaldo 1-4, 3 BB, 3 R. MSp (7-0).

Palmetto 8, Keys Gate 0: Sophia Wylie 2-4, 2 R, 3 RBI; Ana Mendieta 2-3, 2 R; Kaitlyn Beaton 1-3, BB, R, RBI; WP Lauren Falls 7 IP, 0 R, 5 H, 1 BB, 3 K. KG: Alicia Thompson 3-4; Veronika Anderson 2-4. Plm (6-1), KG (1-4).

Pembroke Pines Charter 11, Monarch 1: Yenisett Yeescas 3-4, 2B, R, 3 RBI; Alessandra Nunez 2-3, R, 2 RBI; Sophia Perez 2-2, HBP, 3 R, 2 RBI; Leah Rutherford 2-2, BB, 2 R; WP Destiney Ortega 5 IP, 1 R, 1 H, 6 BB, 6 K. PPC (5-3).

Stoneman Douglas 14, Palmer Trintiy 1: Myah Boleen 3-3, 2B, BB, 3 R, 2 RBI; Kylah Davis 3-4, 4 RBI; Victoria Diaz 2-4, 2B, 2 R, 2 RBI; WP Victoria Diaz 5 IP, 1 R, 3 H, 2 BB, 4 K. SD (5-3), PT (5-2).

Varela 21, TERRA 20: T: Aryanna Hussain 4-5, HR, 3 R, 7 RBI; Sofia Blanco 3-3, 2 3B, 3 BB, 4 R, 3 RBI; Leala Ramos 3-4, 3B, R, 4 RBI; Vanessa Salazar 3-5, BB, 5 R, RBI. T (0-3).

Western 12, Cypress Bay 7: Wst: Arlette Caravaca 3-3, HR, BB, 4 R, 3 RBI, 3 SB; Jade Castillo 2-3, 2 R, 2 RBI; Kennedy Butter 2-4, 2 RBI; Alana Cypress 2-4, 2 2B, 2 R; Ally Brady 3-3, R, RBI, 2 SB; Meagan Ramos 1-3, 3B, BB, R, RBI; Ali Solo 3 IP, 3 R, 0 ER, 4 H, 0 BB, 5 K. CB: Audrey Thomas 3-5, R, RBI; Kate Lancelot 2-5, R; Jordyn Munger 2-4, RBI. Wst (7-2), CB (4-3).

Western 8, Pompano Beach 3: Wst: Arlette Caravaca 2-3, 2 HR, 2 R, 3 RBI; Ali Solo 2-3, 2B, R, 2 RBI; Kennedy Butter 2-4, R, 2 RBI, 2 SB; Alana Cypress 2-4, R; Ally Brady 2-4, R; Jade Castillo 2-4, 2 R; Ali Solo 3 IP, 1 R, 2 H, 1 BB, 4 K. PB: Taylor Grace 2-3, 2B, BB, 2 R, RBI; Riley Dion 1-3, RBI; Dani Ebert 3.1 IP, 1 R, 1 BB, 4 K. Wst (8-2), Pomp (2-6).

Western 2, Stoneman Douglas 1 (8 inn.): Wst: Jade Castillo 3 BB, R, RBI; Kennedy Butter 1-3, RBI; Brooke Bacaris 1-4, R; Arlette Caravaca 2-4, 2B; WP Ali Solo 8 IP, 1 R, 0 ER, 4 H, 0 BB, 9 K. SD: Kylie Sack 2-2, 2B, R; Victoria Diaz 3-3, 2B; Bianca Guerra 7.1 IP, 2 R, 5 H, 6 BB, 4 K. Wst (9-2), SD (4-3).

Westminster Christian 7, Keys Gate 6: KG: Veronika Anderson 2-3, 2B, R, 2 RBI; Madeline Webb 2-3, R, RBI; Karalyn Webb 2-3, RBI. WC (3-1), KG (1-5).

Baseball

Doral Academy 3, Gulf Coast 1: Luis Rodriguez 4 IP, 5 K; WP Zachary Cowart 3 IP, 6 K; Adrian Santana 1-3, HR; Alejandro Ludeiro 1-3, 2 RBI; Michael Torres 1-1, R. Dor (8-2).

True North 9, Miami Beach 1: Matias Fischer 3-4, RBI, 2 SB; Angel Garcia 3-4, 2 RBI; Misael Uriepero 2-4, SB. TN (5-4).

Doral basketball

Doral Academy announces Allison Bustamante as its new girls’ basketball coach.

New Doral Academy girls’ basketball coach Allison Bustamante.

Bustamante was a standout high school basketball player in South Florida, scoring more than 2,500 points. She was a four-time Miami Herald All-Dade first team selection, two-time All-State first team and two-time Miami-Dade Player of the Year. Her hard work and countless achievements landed her a full athletic scholarship to the University of Norte Dame.

For the past six years, Bustamante served as the varsity head coach at Carrollton School of the Sacred Heart. During her tenure, she transformed Carrollton into a winning program and led the team to its first district championship.

Soccer state honors

Rafael Guerra, a senior forward from NSU University School, is the Florida Dairy Farmers Class 3A Boys’ Soccer Player of the Year, as voted by coaches and media reps.

Guerra helped his team to a state runner-up finish with 35 goals and 20 assists. After earning the Class 3A state award, he is now a finalist for Mr. Soccer honors.

Scott Davidson of Gulliver Prep and Todd Goodman of American Heritage-Plantation were named boys’ soccer coaches of the year in 4A and 5A, respectively.

Davidson led his squad to a 16-4-2 record and the Class 4A state title. In two years, Davidson has posted a 29-6-5 record.

Goodman’s team posted a 19-1-2 record and won the Class 5A state championship, adding to back to-back Class 3A titles (2018 and 2019). In nine years he has a 134-25-28 record.

Both are finalists for overall Coach of the Year honors in boys’ soccer.

Locals in final voting for player of the year and coach of the year in each classification: 6A: 3. Coach John Walsh (St. Thomas Aquinas). 5A: 1. Coach Todd Goodman (American Heritage-Plantation); 3. Juan Otero (American Heritage-Plantation). 4A: 1. Coach Scott Davidson (Gulliver Prep); 3. Cosme Salas (Gulliver Prep). 3A: 1. Rafael Guerra (NSU University); 2. Coach Thiago Oliveira (NSU University School).

Boys’ volleyball

Cardinal Gibbons d. Taravella 14-25, 25-20, 25-14, 25-19: Logan Keothavy 21 kills; Thiago Zamprogno 10 kills; August Bicknell 38 assists; Callan Fry 13 digs. CG (8-1).

Mater Lakes Academy d. Sunset 25-17, 25-13, 25-14: Jesus Montes 16 kills, 5 digs; Kevin Llerena 6 kills, 12 digs; Nicholas Aranda 25 assists, 3 digs; Alejandro Graveran 23 digs. MLA (4-0).

Ronald Reagan/Doral d. Varela 25-19, 25-22, 25-19: Asdrubal Martinez 8 kills, 2 blocks; Michael Perez 10 assists, 4 kills, 3 aces, 11 digs; Eddie Guardado 5 kills, 13 digs, 15 serve received; Kevin Gonzalez 6 kills, 8 serve received; Brycien Cicconi 3 kills, 3 blocks; Sebastian Gota 4 blocks, 1 kill, 3 digs. RR (2-3).

St. Brendan d. Miami Christian 25-9, 25-18, 25-12: Jake Martin 5 kills; Rowan Bascuas 8 aces; Nicholas Arauz 13 digs; Lucas Ramos 13 kills, 9 aces, 4 digs; Michael Hevia 13 assists. StB (1-4).

True North d. TERRA 25-16, 25-18, 29-27: Chris Rivero 16 kills, 5 aces, 3 blks, 8 digs; Daniel Artilles 13 kills, 2 aces, 2 blks, 14 digs; Daniel Avella 10 kills, 1 ace, 8 digs; David Quinones 39 assists; Robert Romero 4 kills, 3 digs. TN (2-1).

