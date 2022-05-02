Carrie Underwood legs were on full display in a pair of Daisy Dukes

Carrie Underwood was a headliner at Stagecoach on Saturday where she performed old hits, did an outfit change and stunned the audience by bringing out Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose. But what really stole the show were the country singer’s legs.

The 39-year-old American Idol alum has been recognized for her lean and muscular limbs before, specifically after her performance at the Grammys in early April when they were on full display as she took the stage in a mini purple dress.

On Saturday, she wore a pair of Daisy Dukes, which elicited a strong reaction yet again.

Fans wouldn’t be the only ones to notice that Underwood’s legs were “the stars of the show.” While backstage at the CMT Awards, the singer acknowledged she’s aware of the commotion.

“I mean, it’s my one card to play, man, so I play it,” she told Extra when asked about her legs making headlines after the Grammys.

According to her trainer Eve Overland, Underwood’s legs certainly aren’t neglected in her workout routine.

“Each workout incorporates both upper-body as well as lower-body exercises,” Overland told Shape magazine. “Most commonly, we will work with opposing muscle groups, so she gets a lot of frequency with lower-body exercises without overworking it on any given day. This approach has contributed to her amazing strength as well as sculpted physique.”

And while the singer likes to “stick with the basics,” Overland assured readers that remaining consistent with her workouts is a priority of Underwood.

“Working out and staying healthy is just a way of life for Carrie. It is who she is, what she does,” Overland said. “Carrie understands that staying strong, mobile, and conditioned is so important in all aspects of her life, on and off the stage. Working out is self-care and her me time.”

When it comes to Underwood’s performances and public appearances, it looks like her “me time” is paying off.

“You rocked that stage,” one person commented on Underwood’s post from the music festival.

“This girl does not skip leg day!” wrote another.

