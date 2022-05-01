Tributes for country music legend Naomi Judd have poured in. The singer, one half of the Grammy-winning country duo the Judds with daughter Wynonna, died Saturday at the age of 76, her two daughters, including the actress Ashley Judd, shared.

“We are shattered,” Ashley and Wynonna said in a statement, attributing their mother’s death to the “disease of mental illness.” The statement continued, “We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory.”

Judd’s death comes one day before the Judds were set to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. CEO Kyle Young confirmed the ceremony would proceed as planned on Sunday at the request of the Judd family. “We will do so, with heavy hearts,” Young said, adding that the organization was “shocked and saddened” by Judd’s death.

PALM BEACH, FL – NOVEMBER 12: Naomi Judd attends the American Humane Hero Dog Awards Gala held at the Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa on November 12, 2021 in Palm Beach Florida. Credit: mpi04/MediaPunch /IPX

mpi04/MediaPunch /IPX Carrie Underwood, Billy Ray Cyrus, Mickey Guyton, and more remember ‘true legend’ Naomi Judd

Ahead of the ceremony, Carrie Underwood, Billy Ray Cyrus, Mickey Guyton, and more stars have penned tributes to Judd. Underwood called the country star a “true legend,” while Cyrus remembered her legacy and “the doors she opened for so many others like me.”

Maren Morris recalled Judd’s performance of “Love Can Build a Bridge” with Wynonna at the Country Music Television Music Awards in April.

Tanya Tucker offered prayers to the family, adding, “Rest easy angel!”

Bill Anderson shared a memory of meeting Judd for the first time on a TV game show, adding that he’ll “never forget” it.

Kristin Chenoweth said she “never thought” Judd would “go.”

Rosanna Arquette offered “love and light” to the Judd family.

Hoda Kotb called Judd “one of a kind.”

Read more homages from country stars and celebrities below.

