Carrie Underwood, Anitta, Bebe Rexha & More Red Carpet Arrivals – The Hamden Journal

The American Music Awards 2022 brought the stars together under the Microsoft Theatre roof in Downtown Los Angeles. As the celebrities made their way into the venue, they flashed some of their fashion looks showcasing their personality.

Anitta, Kelly Rowland, Machine Gun Kelly, Carrie Underwood, Bebe Rexha and Charlie Puth were some of the stars that walked the red carpet. Click through the photo gallery above to see them arrive in style.

Wayne Brady hosted the AMAs 2022 on a night that included Lionel Richie receiving the Icon Award. Richie was honored with performances by Stevie Wonder, Puth and Ari Lennox.

Ahead of his hosting duties, Brady said, “I’m ecstatic and honored to host this year’s AMAs. As a musician and music lover, it’s amazing to be part of a night where music fans make their voices heard! It’s a big show, so I’m bringing it all … The funny, the music and the moves!”

Other artists that presented throughout the night included Dan & Shay, Dustin Lynch, Ellie Goulding, Jessie James Decker, Jimmie Allen, Karrueche Tran, Kelly Rowland, Kim Petras, Liza Koshy, Latto, Meghan Trainor, Melissa Etheridge, Niecy Nash-Betts, Roselyn Sanchez, Sabrina Carpenter, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Smokey Robinson and more.

Bad Bunny was the most-nominated artist scoring eight nominations which included Artist of the Year. In that category, the “Me Porto Bonito” singer would compete with Adele, Beyoncé, Drake, Harry Styles, Taylor Swift and The Weeknd.