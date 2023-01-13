Carrie & Aidan Reunite In First-Look At ‘And Just Like That…’ Season 2 – The Hamden Journal

And just like that…Carrie and Aidan are back together.

The Hamden Journal revealed in August that John Corbett would be returning for Season 2 of HBO Max’s And Just Like That… and now you can see for yourselves.

Take a look below at a number of photos.

After two failed tries at making their relationship work and that kiss in Abu Dhabi, it seemed as if there was no hope that these two would try again. Aiden was married to a fellow furniture designer and Carrie, well, Carrie had Big. Mr. Big died in Season 1 leaving Carrie back on the New York City singles scene and the fate of Aiden’s wife will certainly be revealed in the new season.

Corbett’s Aidan was one of two notable Sex and the City fan favorite characters that did not appear in the first season of And Just Like That…, along with Kim Cattrall’s Samantha. While the revival of the iconic HBO series was announced from the get-go as focusing on Carrie (Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) with no plans for Cattrall involvement, fans waited until the last seconds of the season finale for Aiden to show up after Corbett had teased his participation, telling Page Six in April 2021, “I think I might be in quite a few [episodes].”

Following the February finale, executive producer Michael Patrick King explained to The Hamden Journal why Aidan did not appear in the season, which dealt with the aftermath of Carrie’s husband, Mr. Big (Chris Noth), dying at the end of the first episode.

“It really just felt like this was a lot for Carrie,” he said. “This season was a lot. We wanted to get her through [Big’s death] and into the light—the last episode is called, ‘Seeing the Light.’ We wanted to get her out. [Aidan’s return] is a big storyline that everybody at home wrote that we had never intended.”

Corbett portrayed Carrie Bradshaw’s (Parker) on-and-off boyfriend and later fiancé Aidan Shaw in seasons 3 and 4 of Sex and the City. They broke up twice, the first time after she confessed to sleeping with her future husband Mr. Big, and the second time when she couldn’t commit after Aidan proposed and the two got engaged.

Carrie and Aidan mended fences in Season 6 when they bumped into one another on the street, with Aidan revealing that he was married with a young son. Fate brought them together again in the film Sex and the City 2 at a market in Abu Dhabi. The pair shared a passionate kiss during a later dinner but with both being married at the time (and Aidan also a father of three), Carrie ran away. A Carrie and Aidan reunion years later will likely have to address what has happened to Aidan’s wife, Kathy.