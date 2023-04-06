Carolina Panthers to tweak their uniforms in 2023 with some Nike upgrades

The Carolina Panthers are set to make minor changes to their uniforms ahead of the 2023 season.

Although a team spokesperson denied that the uniforms would be completely redesigned, the organization does plan to alter the current threads to better fit their branding.

In 2012, Nike took over the NFL’s uniform duties. At the time, Nike, according to the Panthers, used the color closest to the team’s “process blue” color in their portfolio. In the time since that decision was made, Nike has created a color that more closely resembles the Panthers’ signature blue, which is found in Bank of America Stadium end zones.

The Panthers are calling the change a “color correction.”

Along with switching up the blue palette, Nike will have the Panthers’ longtime shoulder stripes stop short of going under the armpit, according to the team. The change is being made to accommodate new technology that increases mobility.

The Panthers will unveil the uniform when the team uses its first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft later this month, the spokesperson said.

And while Panthers fans might need to squint to notice the changes in color, they won’t be missing silver, as the spokesman said the color will remain with the franchise. The team will also retain its current logo.