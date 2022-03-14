Carolina Panthers’ social media delivers winning tweet as Tom Brady unretires

The rest of the NFC South got a bad wakeup call on a Sunday in March.

Daylight Savings turned into scaring the daylights out of the New Orleans Saints, Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers as Tom Brady unretired and is returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for 2022.

A division that looked mediocre and fairly tame for all 4 teams suddenly went lopsided in favor of the Buccaneers.

And the Carolina Panthers’ social media team summed up the feelings of the three teams that finished behind Tampa Bay in 2021.