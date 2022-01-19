Carol is baking cookies again in The Walking Dead trailer

Walking Dead

AMC Melissa McBride in ‘The Walking Dead’

Beware! The cookie monster is back! Last time we saw Melissa McBride’s Carol baking cookies on AMC’S The Walking Dead, it was back in season 5. And it was followed by her informing a small child that if he told his mommy about her stealing the community’s guns that “one morning you’ll wake up, and you won’t be in your bed,” she told poor Sam. “You’ll be outside the walls, far, far away, tied to a tree. And you’ll scream and scream because you’ll be so afraid. No one will come to help because no one will hear you. Well, something will hear you. The monsters will come — the ones out there. And you won’t be able to run away when they come for you. They will tear you apart and eat you up all while you’re still alive. All while you can still feel it. Or you can promise not to ever tell anyone what you saw here, and then nothing will happen — and you’ll get cookies. Lots of cookies!”

So, yeah, that was somewhat horrifying. That spine-tingling scene came as Carol was acting undercover as a helpless suburbanite to conceal her full badassery as she took stock of the new community of Alexandria. Now it appears she may be up to her old tricks in season 11 of The Walking Dead. That’s judging by the new trailer AMC dropped for the second batch (out of three) of final-season episodes that will begin airing on Feb. 20.

In the clip, we see Carol sporting an Elodie’s Treats apron with a tray full of cookies in hand. That would seem to signal that she has arrived in the Commonwealth and is assimilating into the new society — or at least pretending to. And that’s not all we see. We also get our first footage of the Commonwealth’s leader (and mother to Jerky McJerkface) Pamela Milton, Daryl facing off against former flame Leah, Commonwealth soldiers within the walls of Alexandria, and lots of human-on-human as well as human-on-zombie carnage.

Watch the trailer for yourself above (check out the shot of a bloody Mercer for someone who has truly seen better days) and then ask yourself: Would you eat one of Carol’s cookies?

