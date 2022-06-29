Carnival Stock Slumps as Morgan Stanley Contemplates Dire Bear Case

Text size





Carnival Dream cruise ship is docked at Port B in Key West, Florida.

Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images





Carnival



stock was tumbling in premarket trading Wednesday after Morgan Stanley cut its price target to a Wall Street-low, saying it sees the case for a stock wipeout.

Morgan Stanley analysts slashed their base case price target to $7, according to Bloomberg, and maintained an Underweight rating on the stock. In a worst, or “bear case” scenario, Carnival’s (ticker:

CCL



) price could reach zero, they added.