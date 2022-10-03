Carnival Is Taking on Water: Time to Bail?

Carnival Is Taking on Water: Time to Bail?

by

Stocks quotes in this article:

CCL

Cruise line operator Carnival Corp. ( CCL)  was down 23% Friday on very heavy volume. Let’s check the stock’s itinerary, charts and indicators. 

 

In the daily bar chart of CCL, below, we can see that the shares have traveled lower and lower the past 12 months. Prices made a low in July and then a very weak bounce before Friday’s gap lower and sharp decline. Trading volume soared above 200 million shares telling us there was a rush to get out the door. The slope of both the 50-day and the 200-day moving averages are negative.

 

The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has been in a long decline and should make a new low for the move down. This weak performance by the OBV line tells us that sellers of CCL are more aggressive. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator has recently moved back below the zero for a new outright sell signal. 

 

 

In the weekly Japanese candlestick chart of CCL, below, we can see a bearish picture. The shares are in a longer-term decline as they trade below the bearish 40-week moving average line. There is no nearby chart support.

 

The weekly OBV line inched up for a few weeks but that advance probably ended Friday. The weekly MACD oscillator is below the zero line and likely to cross to the downside for a fresh sell signal. 

 

 

 

In this daily Point and Figure chart of CCL, below, we can see that the shares reached a downside price target around $7. 

 

 

In this weekly Point and Figure chart of CCL, below, we can see a price target around $3.84. 

 

 

Bottom-line strategy: The weak stock market performance may have you dreaming about going on a cruise to get away from it all, but the stock charts of CCL are weak and probably headed still lower. Avoid the long side of CCL. 

 

Get an email alert each time I write an article for Real Money. Click the “+Follow” next to my byline to this article.

Employees of TheStreet are prohibited from trading individual securities.





Real Money’s message boards are strictly for the open exchange of investment ideas among registered users. Any discussions or subjects off that topic or that do not promote this goal will be removed at the discretion of the site’s moderators. Abusive, insensitive or threatening comments will not be tolerated and will be deleted. Thank you for your cooperation.
If you have questions, please contact us here.

Email sent

Thank you, your email to has been sent successfully.

Oops!

We’re sorry. There was a problem trying to send your email to .
Please contact customer support to let us know.

Please Join or Log In to Email Our Authors.

Email Real Money’s Wall Street Pros for further analysis and insight