Carnival Is Taking on Water: Time to Bail?

By
BRUCE KAMICH
CCL
In the daily bar chart of CCL, below, we can see that the shares have traveled lower and lower the past 12 months. Prices made a low in July and then a very weak bounce before Friday’s gap lower and sharp decline. Trading volume soared above 200 million shares telling us there was a rush to get out the door. The slope of both the 50-day and the 200-day moving averages are negative.
In the weekly Japanese candlestick chart of CCL, below, we can see a bearish picture. The shares are in a longer-term decline as they trade below the bearish 40-week moving average line. There is no nearby chart support.
The weekly OBV line inched up for a few weeks but that advance probably ended Friday. The weekly MACD oscillator is below the zero line and likely to cross to the downside for a fresh sell signal.
In this daily Point and Figure chart of CCL, below, we can see that the shares reached a downside price target around $7.
In this weekly Point and Figure chart of CCL, below, we can see a price target around $3.84.
Bottom-line strategy: The weak stock market performance may have you dreaming about going on a cruise to get away from it all, but the stock charts of CCL are weak and probably headed still lower. Avoid the long side of CCL.
Get an email alert each time I write an article for Real Money. Click the “+Follow” next to my byline to this article.
If you have questions, please contact us here.