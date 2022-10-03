Carnival Is Taking on Water: Time to Bail?

Cruise line operator Carnival Corp. ( CCL) was down 23% Friday on very heavy volume. Let’s check the stock’s itinerary, charts and indicators.

In the daily bar chart of CCL, below, we can see that the shares have traveled lower and lower the past 12 months. Prices made a low in July and then a very weak bounce before Friday’s gap lower and sharp decline. Trading volume soared above 200 million shares telling us there was a rush to get out the door. The slope of both the 50-day and the 200-day moving averages are negative.