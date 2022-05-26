Carnival cruise ship docked in Virginia after chemical fume report

A Carnival cruise ship docked in Virginia early Thursday after passengers began vomiting and feeling nauseous from a chemical smell.

The massive ship sailed to a marina in Norfolk, where passengers were disembarking after reporting the chemical fumes while onboard late Wednesday, news station WVEC reported.

The US Coast Guard said no passengers were in immediate distress. Investigators with the military branch were set to board the ship early Thursday to look into the reports, WVEC reported.

It’s unclear how many passengers were sickened. The 1,000-foot, 15-level ship can carry nearly 4,000 passengers along with 1,367 crew, according to Carnival Cruise Line. It sails for trips up to 9 days to the Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, parts of New England and the Caribbean from Norfolk, as well as Florida and New York.

Carnival Magic is the largest cruise ship to ever sail out of Virginia, WVEC reported. It was previously docked in Norfolk on May 15, according to the station.

It’s uncertain how many passengers were sickened due to the reported fumes detected. Youtube

Messages seeking comment from Carnival reps and US Coast Guard officials were not immediately returned early Thursday.