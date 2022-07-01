Carnival and Other Cruise Operators Face Too Many Headwinds. Steer Clear of the Stock.

Carnival and Other Cruise Operators Face Too Many Headwinds. Steer Clear of the Stock.

by

An analyst note predicting Carnival stock could fall to zero in a worst-case scenario has revived concerns about the cruise industry. Here, a Carnival ship docked at Key West, Fla., earlier this year.


Chandan Khanna/AFP/Getty Images

Text size