Carnival, Advance Auto Parts, Varex Imaging

Carnival (CCL): Shares fell more than 13% in extended trading after the cruise line commenced a private offering of $1 billion in convertible senior notes due in 2027. It will be used as part of Carnival’s 2024 refinancing plan. Rivals Royal Caribbean (RCL) and Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) fell on the news.

Advance Auto Parts (AAP): A miss on third-quarter earnings and lowered full-year guidance weighed on shares of Advance Auto Parts in after hours trading, with the stock falling more than 10%. Net sales increased 0.8% to $2.6 billion while comparable store sales decreased 0.7%. Advance Auto Parts cut its full-year 2022 EPS view to $12.60 to $12.80, down from $12.75 to $13.25.

Varex Imaging (VREX): Shares of the X-ray supplier and manufacturer moved higher after hours after reporting mixed quarterly results. Varex Imaging topped fiscal fourth-quarter estimates on the top and bottom lines but missed on guidance. Adjusted earnings were 42 cents a share on revenue of $231.4 million. Varex sees first-quarter revenue between $195 million to $215 million, short of Wall Street’s estimate of $217 million.

