Carmen Electra Says It Feels ‘Really Good’ to Reclaim Her Image as She Joins OnlyFans

Carmen Electra

Courtesy Bubbles

Carmen Electra is giving her fans what they want.

The star, 50, who rose to fame as a sex symbol in the ’90s, tells PEOPLE “it was like a no-brainer” to join the OnlyFans subscription-based service to create content for her fans.

“I just felt like, ‘Yeah, I need to do this,'” Electra explains. “I, for once, have this opportunity to be my own boss and have my own creative vision to share with my fans without someone standing over me, telling me, ‘Don’t do this, don’t do that. Cover up this.’ “

RELATED: Carmen Electra Celebrates 50th Birthday with Sexy Throwback Bikini Video

She teases that her profile, which launches Wednesday, will include beauty tutorials, vacation content, swimwear and lingerie photos, as well as “more sexy, classy pictures and videos,” while allowing her to be “a little bit more intimate” with her fans in one-on-one interactions.

And if she wants “to show a little bit more,” Electra notes that she won’t have to censor anything risqué with a strategically placed heart or star emoji, as she’s had to do on Instagram.

“People are going to do what they want to do anyway with your photos, you might as well be in control of them and follow what you feel like doing inside,” she says.

The Baywatch star’s latest career move comes after she took out lawsuits against several strip clubs in recent years over using her likeness without her permission.

“It does feel really good to stand up for yourself,” she says. “I think what we’re going through now is people are finally standing up for themselves and who they are … It’s not always easy to do, but I do respect people that can stand up for who they are and be honest about it.”

RELATED VIDEO: Carmen Electra Once Hid Behind a Couch from Michael Jordan While Dating Dennis Rodman

Electra’s inaugural OnlyFans post will feature content from her recent trip to Palm Springs, where she rang in her milestone 50th birthday with friends.

“It’s kind of a yearly thing because then all of my friends can come and I get a house and we just have fun. And I like to treat my friends, that’s just how I am,” Electra says. “I pay for the house and then we just have the best time barbecuing and swimming. I love it there, so I have a home away from home.”