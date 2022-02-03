The Los Angeles Lakers held on late to defeat the Portland Trail Blazers, 99-94.

Los Angeles had a strong two-way start to the game. Portland could not buy a bucket in the first quarter, so the Lakers jumped to a 28-16 lead.

However, the Lakers couldn’t keep their foot on the gas, which allowed the Trail Blazers to respond in the second quarter by dropping 37 points.

Los Angeles’ double-digit lead turned into a deficit early in the second half when CJ McCollum found a rhythm from the field, but L.A. held the Blazers to 19 points in the final quarter to extract a close win without LeBron James.

Here is how the Lakers, now 25-27 on the season, graded individually from the win:

Russell Westbrook: C-plus

Russell Westbrook did not have a perfect game, but it was sufficient to get the job done. He struggled from the field with just nine points on 3-of-12 shooting (1-of-4 3P), but he collected 13 assists and grabbed 10 rebounds in 34 minutes. L.A. definitely benefited from his playmaking tonight, though Westbrook didn’t get to match up with Damian Lillard (out due to muscle recovery).

Avery Bradley: C-plus

Avery Bradley clanked every corner 3-pointer that would’ve had Crypto.com Arena on its feet, but he made up for it on the defensive end. He finished with 11 points and four steals, and a 3-of-8 clip from deep is nothing to scoff at. He just couldn’t convert the momentum-shifting opportunities. Still a much better outing than the ones from the past week.

Malik Monk: D-plus

Malik Monk could not get anything to go tonight. He shot just 2-of-10 overall and 1-of-6 from deep for a seven-point game. He even went 2-of-4 from the free throw line. But his ability to get the defense off-balance was key, even if his shots didn’t drop. His grade got a bump because of that, but he’ll need to be more efficient next time.

Stanley Johnson: D

Stanley Johnson got in foul trouble early and never really recovered. He played 17 minutes, the lowest of any starter. Johnson shot 1-of-4 from the field and generated two steals, but it was far from his best game.

Anthony Davis: A-plus

Anthony Davis had a relatively quiet game up until the second half when he turned it up a notch. The fourth quarter was where he made the biggest impact. His offensive rebounding came up big for second-chance opportunities, and his shot-blocking presence also came in handy. Davis turned in a 30-point, 15-rebound, 3-block, 2-assist night in 37 minutes. He shot 10-of-18 overall and 10-of-14 from the charity stripe. His contributions down low were definitely needed.

Carmelo Anthony: A-plus

Carmelo Anthony was the primary source of offense in the first half, and his shotmaking continued in the second. Anthony finished the game with 24 points on 8-of-12 shooting with a 5-of-6 clip from downtown. He also added eight rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 33 minutes off the bench. This was his revenge game against his former team.

Austin Reaves: C

Nothing crazy from Austin Reaves tonight. He went scoreless in 22 minutes with two missed 3-pointers and logged only three rebounds.

Talen Horton-Tucker: C-minus

Talen Horton-Tucker had a mixed-bag-of-results type of game. He showed his playmaking abilities with five dimes but logged just five points and three turnovers in 18 minutes.

Dwight Howard: B

Dwight Howard played just 11 minutes but provided 10 points, seven rebounds (four offensive rebounds) and one block in that duration. The Lakers will definitely take that production from him. He also got the start in the second half alongside Davis.

