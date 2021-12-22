Text size





fell Wednesday after the used car retailer posted impressive third-quarter revenue but analysts pointed to rising expenses and weakness in the company’s auto finance operations.

The stock declined 5.4% to $129.54 on Wednesday, after rising sharply in premarket trading. Shares have gained 37% in 2021.

Revenue rose nearly 65% and hit a record high of $8.5 billion. But selling, general and administrative expenses in the quarter rose 33.7% to $575.9 million due in part to increases in technology spending and staffing increases.

Expenses will continue to be elevated as the company remains in investment mode, said Ali Faghri of Guggenheim Securities.

Income from Carmax’s auto finance segment fell to $166 million from $176 million. Faghri estimated income from the company’s auto finance segment at $189 million.

The company sold 415,054 cars in the latest period, up 29.3% from the prior-year period. CarMax said retail used unit sales jumped 16.9% to a third-quarter record of 227,424 vehicles; wholesale units increased 48.5% to 187,630 vehicles, also a third-quarter record.

Wall Street was expecting CarMax (ticker: KMX) to report revenue of $7.4 billion.

Comparable-store used unit sales at CarMax increased 15.8%. Third-quarter earnings were $1.63 a share, beating analysts’ expectations of $1.45.

“Our top-line momentum continued into this quarter and we achieved record levels of third quarter unit sales in both retail and wholesale, generating all-time record revenue,” said Bill Nash, CEO at CarMax.

For every retail used unit, gross profit was $2,235, an increase of $84 from last year. Total gross profit increased to $836.6 million, up 32.5% from last year’s third quarter.

