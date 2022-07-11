Carlos Rodon’s wife tweets incredulous response to pitcher’s All-Star snub

Rodón’s wife Ashley tweets incredulous response to All-Star snub originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

They say your spouse is your biggest supporter, and Carlos Rodón’s wife Ashley has proven that time and time again for the Giants pitcher this season.

So after her husband was snubbed of an All-Star nod on Sunday, Ashley took to Twitter with a more-than-fair argument against the decision.

And really, all she could do was laugh at the situation.

Ashley’s right: Rodón’s season so far has been valued at 3.7 wins above replacement per FanGraphs, tying him with the Toronto Blue Jays’ Kevin Gausman in MLB WAR leaders and placing him at the top of the National League.

His snub came just one day after he pitched the third complete game of his career on Saturday, giving up just one run to the San Diego Padres while striking out 12 in a masterful performance at Petco Park.

Had he been named to the NL All-Star team, it would have been Rodón’s second trip to the Midsummer Classic after he earned the honor for the first time with the Chicago White Sox last season.

Giants co-ace Logan Webb didn’t receive an All-Star nod either, meaning Joc Pederson will be the lone San Francisco representative when he starts the game in the outfield on July 19.

Ashley was clearly incredulous over her husband’s snub, and it wasn’t the first time she has taken to social media to defend him.

Back in May, she came with receipts as she questioned some of Rodón’s non-calls in a start against the Colorado Rockies.

As Rodón prepares to watch his teammate Pederson in the All-Star Game, he can rest assured knowing his wife — and Giants fans — will always have his back.

