Carlos Rodon kicks bat, which hits Thairo Estrada in second dugout blow-up

Rodón kicks bat, which hits Estrada in second dugout blow-up originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It was a rough night for Carlos Rodón and the equipment in the Giants’ dugout against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday night at Chase Field.

Rodón was visibly upset after surrendering a two-run home run in the top of the second inning, slamming his glove into the dugout bench after walking off the field.

Fast forward three innings and Rodón again expressed his frustration with a piece of equipment in the dugout, kicking a bat that ended up hitting second baseman Thairo Estrada.

“Well, look, Rodón’s angry but you don’t throw things and you don’t kick equipment,” Giants color commentator Mike Krukow said on the broadcast.

“Thank goodness he’s OK, I’m sure Carlos Rodón felt terrible about that,” play-by-play announcer Dave Flemming added.

“That’s when an apology is unacceptable,” Krukow explained. “Because it means nothing when you lose your temper to the point where you kick equipment and hit one of your teammates. It’s just a great tip for kids, you don’t throw your equipment. You don’t want to look into a big league clubhouse or dugout and see that, there’s no place for it.”

It appeared that Rodón immediately regretted his actions as he went over to make sure Estrada was OK, which he appeared to be. In the top of the sixth inning, Estrada was then hit by a pitch, eventually coming around to score on a Brandon Belt double, running the bases just fine.

Between the five earned runs and two dugout blow-ups, it certainly was a night to forget for Rodón against the D-backs.

