Carlos Rodon, Giants agree to two-year, $44 million deal, kicking off post-lockout free agent rush

The San Francisco Giants made the first significant splash of the post-lockout free agency period, agreeing to a two-year, $44 million deal with left-handed pitcher Carlos Rodon, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.

The person spoke to USA TODAY Sports the condition of anonymity because the Giants had not yet announced the signing.

The 29-year-old Rodon had a 2.37 ERA in 24 starts for the Chicago White Sox last season, finishing fifth in AL Cy Young voting and earning his first career All-Star nod.

Rodon’s new deal will pay him $21.5 million in 2022 and $22.5 million in 2023 with an opt-out after the first season.

While the Giants lost right-hander Kevin Gausman, who signed a five-year, $110 million deal with the Toronto Blue Jays, San Francisco had already brought back starters Anthony DeSclafani (three years, $36 million) and Alex Wood (two years, $25 million) prior to the lockout. The Giants also inked free agent starter Alex Cobb to a two-year deal in November.

Rodon had dealt with injuries and struggled in recent seasons, making just 43 appearances with a 4.45 ERA from 2017-2020.

Carlos Rodon was an All-Star for the White Sox in 2021.

The Giants went 107-55 to win the NL West in 2021, but were eliminated by the rival Los Angeles in the best-of-five Division Series.

Slugger Kris Bryant, acquired from the Chicago Cubs at the trade deadline, remains a free agent, but longtime first baseman Brandon Belt accepted the team’s qualifying offer and is back for 2022.

