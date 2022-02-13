Carlos Ortiz makes another hole-in-one on 16th hole at WM Phoenix Open

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — For the second day in a row, there was an ace on the famous par-3 hole at TPC Scottsdale.

The coliseum had gone seven years between aces. Francesco Molinari made a hole-in-one there, the ninth in tournament history, in 2015 before Sam Ryder made the place erupt with his Saturday afternoon ace.

On Sunday, just before lunchtime, Ortiz, who was playing the back nine first, took to the tee box, sized up the green with a pin near the back, and let one fly.

The ball bounces, bounded forward, rolled up close and then dove in from the side.

Leaderboard | PGA Tour Live streaming on ESPN+ | Tee times, TV info

It’s the now the 11th ace on the hole. It was his third career PGA Tour ace following the 2020 American Express and the 2016 Wells Fargo Championship. It moved Ortiz to 4 under for the day, 10 back of the lead.

And, in case you were wondering, yes, it created another beer-can shower.