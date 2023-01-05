Carlos Correa’s camp talking to other MLB team amid Mets holdup

Report: Correa’s camp talking to another team amid Mets holdup originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Carlos Correa saga continues.

Two weeks after talks between Correa and the New York Mets stalled due to a previous lower leg injury that the Giants brought to light, it appears the 28-year-old might be looking at other options.

The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported Thursday night, citing sources, that Correa’s camp has “renewed contact” with at least one team vying for the star shortstop’s services after Correa and the Mets have had “limited discussions” over the last few weeks.

“But two weeks into the discussions, the unresolved issues have at least led Correa’s agent Scott Boras to check in with other teams,” Heyman wrote. “The incumbent [Minnesota] Twins … were one of the teams in some contact with Boras.”

Despite the renewed interest from other clubs, Heyman reports that a “Mets person” is confident owner Steve Cohen ultimately will land Correa.

This update comes hours after Heyman reported that Correa’s representatives and the Mets were communicating to include language additions or alterations to the new contract that will diminish risk.

“Assuming the Mets are able to add contract language that would protect them in case the area of concern flares up, some part of the $315M deal may become less than fully guaranteed,” Heyman wrote.

Heyman adds that both parties are still negotiating how many Injured List days and other factors may allow New York to convert parts of the deal to non-guaranteed money.

“Depending upon how the talks unfold, the new deal may not be fully guaranteed, but could still give Correa the potential to earn about the same amount of money overall if the specific ankle injury does not lead to more issues over the length of the contract,” Heyman continued.

With Correa reportedly uninterested in a restructured contract with New York, the final deal between the Mets and the shortstop’s representatives potentially could take longer than expected to materialize.

San Francisco was just moments away from introducing Correa as a Giant before the physical concern, and Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi said on Dec. 30 that a deal with Correa is “pretty unlikely based on their position.”

Regardless of how the Correa saga concludes, however, baseball fans have to agree that it has to be one of the more unique situations MLB has seen in recent years.

