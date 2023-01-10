Carlos Correa-Twins talks ‘accelerating’; Mets deal stalls

Report: Correa-Twins talks ‘accelerating’ with Mets deal on hold originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Carlos Correa free-agent saga has taken another turn, with The Athletic’s Dan Hayes and Ken Rosenthal reporting Monday night, citing team sources, that the Minnesota Twins are back in contention to sign the superstar shortstop.

Nearly a month after Correa originally reportedly agreed to a 13-year, $350 million contract with the Giants and almost three weeks after he then agreed to a 12-year, $315 million contract with the New York Mets, talks about a reunion with the Twins “have begun to accelerate,” Hayes and Rosenthal reported, citing two team sources and an MLB source.

Hayes and Rosenthal also reported that the Mets haven’t been ruled out of the negotiations yet.

After spending the first seven seasons of his MLB career with the Houston Astros, Correa signed a three-year, $105.3 million contract with the Twins last offseason. The deal included opt-outs after each season, which the former No. 1 overall draft pick exercised following the 2022 season.

When Correa reportedly agreed to the blockbuster contract with the Giants, The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported that the Twins had the second-highest offer at $285 million over 10 years.

It’s unclear what type of deal Correa’s agent, Scott Boras, is discussing with the Twins.

Heyman reported on Jan. 5 that Correa’s representatives had opened up negotiations with other teams.

Correa’s reported agreements with the Giants and Mets have fallen apart due to the medical reports on his surgically repaired right ankle, which he originally injured in 2014.

The agreement with the Giants was so close to becoming official that the team had a press conference scheduled at Oracle Park and Correa already was in the Bay Area, looking at homes with his family. But three hours before the press conference, San Francisco sent out a press release postponing the event. By the end of the night, Mets owner Steve Cohen swooped in and agreed to a deal for Correa.

Since then, the Mets and Boras haven’t been able to seal the deal.

Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi spoke to reporters on Dec. 30, 2022 and it didn’t sound as if San Francisco would be able to get back into the Correa negotiations.

“Our understanding, and it has been reported elsewhere, is that they’re focused on a deal elsewhere at this point,” Zaidi said. “I think the chances of a deal with us at this point are pretty unlikely based on their position.”

Correa is the last marquee free-agent on the market. Maybe the third time is the charm for the two-time All-Star.

