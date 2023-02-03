Carlos Correa pulled ‘Houdini job’ on Twins with ‘worst ankle’ doctor has seen

Correa pulled ‘Houdini job’ with ‘worst ankle’ doctor has seen originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Carlos Correa agreed to not one, not two, but three massive contracts this offseason.

After the superstar shortstops’ 13-year, $350 million and 12-year, $315 million agreements with the Giants and New York Mets, respectively, fell apart due to a medical concern, Correa eventually signed a six-year, $200 million contract with the Minnesota Twins on Jan. 11.

Both the Giants and Mets had concerns regarding Correa’s right ankle, the same ankle he sustained an injury to in 2014 as a minor leaguer in the Houston Astros’ organization.

The New York Post’s Jon Heyman spoke to one MLB executive who believes that no player will receive another contract like Correa’s after failing two physicals. Heyman also spoke to one doctor who described the severity of the concern surrounding Correa’s ankle.

“Meantime, Carlos Correa’s three deals did provide a lot of drama,” Heyman writes. “But in the end, he may have gotten the right deal — six years with a high $33.3 million annual average — following a lot of headlines. One rival exec predicted no one will ever again get $200M after two failures (one doctor suggested Correa has the worst ankle he’s seen) and called it a “Houdini” job to get that much after a “collapsed market.” But the Twins love him and pay no tax.”

Correa certainly was fortunate to land a massive $200 million contract with the Twins after his agreements with the Giants and Mets fell apart, especially if his ankle truly is the “worst” this doctor had seen.

If Correa’s ankle is in that bad of shape, the Giants and Mets might have dodged a bullet.

