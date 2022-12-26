Carlos Correa not interested in Mets contract restructure

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

Report: Correa not interested in restructuring Mets agreement originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Carlos Correa situation continues to get weirder and weirder with every passing day.

After a medical concern reportedly derailed his contract agreement with the Giants, Correa reportedly agreed to a 12-year, $315 million contract with the New York Mets, only for New York to reportedly have the same medical concern as San Francisco.

Although there reportedly is optimism that Correa and the Mets can overcome the latest snag, the New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported Monday evening that Correa is not open to the idea of restructuring his reported agreement with the Mets, which could derail the agreement if New York wishes to re-negotiate.

One source told Heyman that the likelihood of Correa and the Mets finding common ground and working out a deal is at 55 percent, a rather uninspiring number for Mets fans.

Heyman also reported that three additional teams have been in contact with Correa’s camp after the Mets reportedly raised concerns over his medical history.

It remains to be seen if the Giants are one of the three teams that have reached out, or would be interested at all in re-negotiating with Correa after their reported agreement fell apart.

However the situation plays out, all parties involved will be eager for this saga to finally end.

