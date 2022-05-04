Carlos Carrasco’s eight shutout innings ‘just a reminder of how good a pitcher he is’

Carlos Carrasco slapping high-fives in Mets dugout

Figuring out bullpen usage is the trickiest part of any doubleheader, as managers have to decide who is available and what roles have to change for the second game.

Luckily for the Mets, Carlos Carrasco made most of that a moot point on Tuesday night, going eight shutout innings in New York’s 3-0 win over the Braves.

Following David Peterson in game one, Buck Showalter pitched Adam Ottavino, Drew Smith, and Edwin Diaz, and he later explained that all of those relievers were unavailable for game two.

And while the Mets had plenty of arms available for the nightcap, it tuned out one inning from Seth Lugo was all that they would need thanks to Carrasco’s gem.

“It’s one of those unspoken things Carlos knew,” Showalter said. “That’s kind of one of the reasons I wanted to pitch him in the second game instead of the first game, because at least you have an idea of what you’re dealing with in the second game.”

“That was my goal, just go in there and throw as many innings as I could to save the bullpen,” Carrasco said after the game. “I’m glad everything went the way that I wanted to.”

Carrasco was able to hold the potent Braves lineup scoreless over his eight innings, but it wasn’t a completely spotless game. Carrasco allowed six hits and walked two, and he had plenty of men on the bases throughout the night.

But when the going got tough, Carrasco buckled down, as the Braves went 0-for-11 against him with runners in scoring position.

“I think the most important thing is to attack with the best pitch I’ve got,” Carrasco said of getting out of trouble. “It was the fastball and the slider [tonight]. Everything came out really good.”

“I think he was able to land a lot of pitches,” said Showalter. “Sometimes as a hitter sometimes after two, three, four innings you can box something out because you know they can’t land it, and I don’t think they ever had a feel.”

Carrasco has not only given the Mets quality innings this season, but he’s given quantity as well. On Tuesday night, Carrasco became the only pitcher in baseball this season to pitch multiple outings of more than seven innings.

After a rough debut season in Queens in 2021 in which he was slowed down by injury, Carrasco has rebounded, looking more and more like the pitcher who finished fourth in AL Cy Young voting in 2017. In five starts this season, Carrasco has posted a 3.30 ERA over his 30.0 innings of work, striking out 28 with a 1.00 WHIP.

“I think everyone pulls so hard for him because he’s such a quality guy and he wants to contribute so bad,” Showalter said. “It’s been frustrating. For those who got to see him back when he first started pitching, this is just a reminder of how good a pitcher he is.”