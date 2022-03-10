‘Carl Weber’s The Black Hamptons’ Limited Series Set For BET Bow – The Hamden Journal

BET has set a new four-part original limited series, Carl Weber’s The Black Hamptons, from The New York Times best-selling author of the same name and the executive producers of the popular BET+ original drama, The Family Business.

The show is a new family drama set in the quaint town of Sag Harbor, known as “The Black Hamptons,” in Long Island, NY. From luxury communities to historic beachfront enclaves, the story will follow the brewing feud between the ‘Brittons’ and the ‘Johnsons,’ where the difference between old and new money is very apparent.

The cast includes Lamman Rucker, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Elise Neal, Brian White, Karon Riley, Mike Merrill, Blac Chyna, Aaron Spears, Daya Vaidya, Cameo Sherrell, Franklin Ojeda Smith, Jordan Smith, Jennifer Freeman, and David Andrews. The series will make its BET debut in Summer 2022.

“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Tri Destined Studios and Urban Books Media on a new addictive limited series,” said Maureen Guthman, SVP, programming content strategy, BET. “BET’s ongoing commitment to telling compelling dramatic, character-driven original stories, anchored in the Black experience continues to propel our diverse storytelling to new heights.”

“We are honored and grateful to BET and Paramount Global for another opportunity to bring the rich culture, political power, generational wealth, intellect, and global influence of The Black Hamptons to our audience,” said Tri-Destined EP and showrunner Nikaya D. Brown Jones. “With all of the twist and turns of a Carl Weber novel, we share a glimpse into the world of affluent African American families owning companies, inventions, and miles of beachfront real estate and their influence on the world.”

“This may be the funnest project I’ve ever worked on. Every day is fun in the sun. I am very grateful to BET for seeing the vision,” said EP, writer and showrunner Carl Weber.

Trey Haley (The Family Business, Always A Bridesmaid The Man in 3B) will serve as director and co-executive producer for Tri Destined Studios. Grammy award-winning producer Rico Love serves as music supervisor.