Caris LeVert shines in debut Wednesday!

It was a slower NBA Wednesday with only six games on the schedule, but with the trade deadline, there was still plenty of news that went down throughout the day that will impact fantasy basketball. The biggest move of them all was the three-team trade that went down between the Blazers, the Jazz, and the Spurs. After Joe Ingles went down with a torn ACL, the Jazz were in the market for some reinforcements off their bench, and they were able to get some help in that department on Wednesday afternoon.

The Jazz acquired Nickeil Alexander-Walker from the Blazers and Juancho Hernangomez from the Spurs, while sending Joe Ingles, Elijah Hughes, and a 2022 second-round pick to Portland. San Antonio received Tomas Satoransky and a 2027 second-round pick in the deal. Ingles is on an expiring contract so he will become an unrestricted free-agent this summer, so don’t be surprised if Ingles ends up back in Utah next season.

Satoransky will not be a fantasy factor in San Antonio, and Hughes, who could never crack Utah’s rotation, will have the chance to get some quality minutes in Portland so we will see if he is able to take advantage of the opportunity. Alexander-Walker will play good minutes off the bench alongside Jordan Clarkson, but his value is not nearly as high as it would have been had he remained in Portland, where he was traded on Tuesday. Nevertheless, he could be someone that can provides some late-round value, so if you have him, don’t drop him yet.

Now, there were only six games on Wednesday, but we got to see some players who were recently acquired in trades make their debuts with their new teams. So how did they do? Well let’s find out!

Sabonis & Lamb fill it up in Kings debut

The Kings acquired Domantas Sabonis, Jeremy Lamb and Justin Holiday from the Pacers on Tuesday, and all three were in the lineup for Sacramento against the Timberwolves on Wednesday. Sabonis and Holiday were in the starting lineup, while Lamb came off the bench for the Kings. Sabonis tallied his first double-double with the Kings, scoring 22 points on 10-of-19 shooting (2-of-3 free throws) and grabbing 14 rebounds with five assists, one steal, and four turnovers in 33 minutes. Jeremy Lamb was awesome off the bench, scoring 14 points on 4-of-11 shooting (3-of-8 3-pointers) to go with six rebounds, five assists, and two blocks in 31 minutes. Holiday struggled, as he went just 2-of-11 for just six points, but he added four assists, two rebounds, two steals, and one block in 30 minutes. And to put a huge cherry on top, the Kings won 132-119 after trailing by as much as 13 points in Wednesday’s game.

From a fantasy perspective, you can expect much of the same from Sabonis, and Holiday likely still won’t be worth rostering, but Jeremy Lamb is someone to keep an eye on because he should be getting more minutes in Sacramento and there will be opportunities each night for him to put up solid lines like he did tonight. No need to overreact to this one performance, but definitely keep him on your radar going forward.

Harrison Barnes & De’Aaron Fox outduel D’Angelo Russell Wednesday

Wednesday’s game between the Kings and the Timberwolves was so eventful, we had to give it two headlines to cover everything that went down. We mentioned all of the new additions for Sacramento, but two Kings veterans also had great nights on Wednesday. Harrison Barnes poured in a game-high 30 points on 8-of-11 shooting (4-of-5 3-pointers) to go with eight rebounds, three assists, and just one turnover in 36 minutes. De’Aaron Fox was right behind Barnes with 27 points on 10-of-20 shooting (2-of-4 3-pointers) to go with eight rebounds, three assists, and two blocks. Fox will now play more exclusively on the ball with Haliburton now in Indiana. Fox and rookie Davion Mitchell are now the only point guards on the roster, so expect those guys to have some strong lines going forward. Mitchell had one of his most complete games of the season on Wednesday, scoring 18 points to go with seven rebounds, seven assists, one block, and one steal.

Speaking of good guard play, the Timberwolves got great production out of D’Angelo Russell on Wednesday. The lefty guard put up 29 points on 10-of-20 shooting (6-of-13 3-pointers) to go with 10 assists, four rebounds, one block, and one steal in 36 minutes. Russell has been rather inconsistent this season, so we won’t get our hopes up too much, but if he can start to find some consistency in his production, it would put a huge smile on the faces of his managers.

Caris LeVert debuts, Darius Garland returns in win Wednesday

The Cavaliers made one of the most impressive moves we have seen thus far in landing Caris LeVert, who, like Sabonis, also fled Indiana to get a fresh start elsewhere. LeVert played 28 minutes in his first game as a Cavalier, and he scored 11 points on 4-of-11 shooting with two assists, one rebound, and one steal as the Cavs beat the Spurs 105-92 on Wednesday. LeVert will eventually crack the starting lineup, likely for Dean Wade, who started on Wednesday and put up a donut in 16 minutes. He will also get more and more minutes the more comfortable that he gets with the system that JB. Bickerstaff has in place offensively and defensively.

One person that knows the system well is Darius Garland, who made his return on Wednesday after missing the last four games for Cleveland with a back issue. If you watched on Wednesday, you wouldn’t have been able to tell as Garland looked like he didn’t miss a beat. He played 30 minutes and scored 27 points on 12-of-15 shooting (3-of-3 3-pointers) to go with six assists, five rebounds, and one steal to lead the Cavaliers to a win over the Spurs. It seems like the back issues are a thing of the past, so expect Garland to be healthy going forward, and for he and LeVert to begin to build some chemistry together in the backcourt.

Anfernee Simons leads Blazers to win over LeBron and Lakers

There might not be a single player whose value has increased more over the last few days than Anfernee Simons. The Blazers traded away Norman Powell, Robert Covington, C.J. McCollum, and Larry Nance, and even sent Nickeil Alexander-Walker to Utah a day after they acquired him. And this is a team who is still without Damian Lillard (abdominals) and lost Nassir Little (shoulder) for the season. Simons is now the head man in Portland, and he is going to have the chance to put up some huge numbers until Lillard gets back in the lineup, if he ever does this season.

On Wednesday, Simons scored 29 points on 11-of-23 shooting (5-of-11 3-pointers) to go with five assists, and three turnovers as the Blazers earned a 107-105 win over the Lakers. Simons is now averaging 21.0 points per game over five games in the month of February, and there is no reason that this should not continue for as long as Simons is on the floor this season.

LeBron James continued to defy father time on Wednesday, as he has now scored at least 25 points in 21-straight games. Unfortunately, it did not result in a win for the Lakers, who are now four games under .500 for the first time under Frank Vogel. The Lakers were without Russell Westbrook due to some tightness in his back, but it is not expected to be anything that will keep him out for multiple games. If you have LeBron, keep riding this historic streak until the wheels fall off, because it seems like the Lakers won’t even be competitive if he doesn’t go off every single night.

Pascal Siakam posts monster line in win over Thunder

Siakam has been in a rhythm here lately, and the Raptors have all of a sudden looked dangerous, as they have now won seven-straight games, and currently occupy the sixth-seed in the Eastern Conference. Spicy P is a big reason why, and Wednesday was yet another example. Siakam played 40 minutes and scored 27 points on an efficient 13-of-17 shooting from the floor (1-of-3 3-pointers) to go with 16 rebounds, five assists, one steal, one block, and three turnovers as the Raptors beat the Thunder 117-98. Through five games in February, Siakam is averaging 25.0 points per game with 12.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game. He and the Raptors are playing some incredible basketball right now, so they deserve their flowers for the time being.

DeRozan, LaVine & Vucevic outlast LaMelo & Hornets on Wednesday

It is no secret that the Bulls are shorthanded at the moment, but they got some big contributions out of their “Big 3” on Wednesday night. Chicago was led by DeMar DeRozan, who scored 36 points on 13-of-19 shooting (3-of-4 3-pointers) to go with five rebounds, four assists, and five turnovers in 38 minutes. DeRozan’s partner in crime, Zach LaVine, scored 27 points on 8-of-18 shooting (5-of-10 3-pointers) to go with seven rebounds, five assists, and two turnovers in 40 minutes. Lastly, they got a huge night out of the big fella down low as Nikola Vucevic chipped in 18 points on 9-of-13 shooting with 15 rebounds, eight assists, and three blocks as the Bulls earned a 121-109 win over the Hornets. All three have been on a tear of late, especially DeRozan, who has now scored at least 30 in four straight games. Until the Bulls get back to full strength, you can expect these three to continue to carry the load, as the team will be fighting for seeding atop the Eastern Conference as we hit the stretch run of the season.

It took huge efforts from the Bulls’ “Big Three” to outlast LaMelo Ball and the Hornets on Wednesday. Ball was outstanding, as he scored 33 points on 12-of-25 shooting (5-of-10 3-pointers) to go with nine rebounds, five assists, four steals, and four turnovers in 38 minutes. Ball was named an All-Star this week for the first time in his career, and with performances like this now coming more and more frequently, this will be the first of many all-star game selections for the youngest Ball brother.