Carey and Eddie breakdown another disappointing loss that has us asking if this group of players even cares

SUBSCRIBE TO PODCAST: iTunes | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Stitcher

Eddie is headed back to Pittsburgh after another terrible loss by the Oklahoma Sooners. Carey is back at the office ready to tear this program down to the studs. Losing 23-20, the Sooners have us shaking our heads once again and now we’re questioning even more. The coaches don’t escape the criticism this time around. But Carey and Eddie noticed some things in the post game interviews tonight. Eddie also noticed something in the defeated players coming off the field. We’re diving into why this team isn’t getting better and what it could be about the makeup of this locker room that could lead to such dismal results on the field after 10 games. This team is 5-5. 5-5!!!!!! How can they sleep at night? The only way that’s easy is if you just don’t care.

DOWNLOAD THIS EPISODE: iTunes | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | MEGALINK