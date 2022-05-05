“Carefully Consider” Not Filming In States That Ban Abortion – The Hamden Journal

The WGA East has joined the WGA West in condemning the draft of a Supreme Court ruling that would overturn Roe v. Wade and is urging producers to “carefully consider” not filming in states that ban abortion.

In a statement on Thursday, the governing Council of the WGA East said that it “condemns the leaked draft of the Supreme Court opinion that would overthrow the Roe v. Wade decision and reaffirms our commitment to defending all of our members from inequality and discrimination. As a union, it is our duty to protect workers’ access to quality medical care, including reproductive healthcare, in and out of the workplace. Reproductive rights are human rights, and laws that limit the right to choose place other fundamental rights at risk, including marriage equality and legal birth control. We call on our employers to carefully consider the laws of each state, especially bans on abortion, when choosing where they conduct business.”

WGA West leaders released a similar statement Wednesday, and Actors’ Equity condemned the leaked ruling on Tuesday, saying, “The reasonings applied to overturn Roe v. Wade could be deployed to undo much of the human rights progress of the last several decades, including the very rights for LGBTQ+ people that are already being attacked in states across the country.”