Cardinals TE Zach Ertz out several weeks with knee injury

The Arizona Cardinals will likely be without tight end Zach Ertz for several weeks.

Ertz will miss multiple weeks after he was carted off the field early during their 27-17 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday afternoon with a knee injury, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Ertz will undergo an MRI on Monday to confirm the extent of his injury, though the team believes his ACL is still intact — which is a good sign.

Ertz made a 12-yard catch late in the first quarter at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, but had his left knee rolled up on as he was tackled. The 32-year-old limped off the field on his own, but was then carted off from the sidelines.

He didn’t return, and was quickly ruled out of the game. He was spotted after wearing a knee brace, too.

Ertz has 394 receiving yards and four touchdowns on 68 catches so far this season, his first full one in Arizona after he landed there midway through last season.

The Cardinals, despite not having Kyler Murray available, still managed to pick up a 10-point win on Sunday behind a 238-yard day from backup quarterback Colt McCoy. The Rams started John Wolford instead of Matthew Stafford due to a concussion, and they lost star receiver Cooper Kupp with a leg injury, too.

Arizona will host San Francisco next Monday night. It’s unclear how long Ertz will be sidelined.