Cardinals TE Zach Ertz done for season with knee injury

Zach Ertz is done for the season.

The Arizona Cardinals tight end sustained a season-ending knee injury in Sunday’s 27-17 win against the Los Angeles Rams, according to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Specifics about his injury are not yet known.

Ertz went down after he made a 12-yard catch late in the first quarter of the win at SoFi Stadium on Sunday afternoon. As he was being tackled, Ertz’s left knee was rolled up on — which left him down on the turf in pain before he finally walked off the field on his own.

The 32-year-old was then carted off from the sidelines back to the locker room. He didn’t return, and was seen after wearing a knee brace.

The team initially believed Ertz’s ACL was intact and that he would just miss several weeks. That, however, is no longer the case. The veteran’s year is done.

Ertz, 32, finished the season with 406 receiving yards and four touchdowns on 47 receptions. He is in the first year of a three-year, $31.6 million deal with Arizona.