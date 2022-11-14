Cardinals released RB Eno Benjamin, who started three games this season

In a surprising move, the Arizona Cardinals reportedly released second-string running back Eno Benjamin on Monday, the team announced. This came a day after Benjamin played just one snap in the Cardinals’ win over the Los Angeles Rams in Week 10.

The oddity of this move is that Benjamin played significant snaps this season for the Cardinals and even started three games his season when James Conner missed time with a rib injury. Benjamin rushed 36 times for 151 yards and one touchdown and added 11 receptions for 72 yards from Weeks 6-8. On the year, Benjamin tallied 299 rushing yards on 70 carries with two touchdowns and caught 24 balls for 184 yards.

With Conner fully healthy and Benjamin out, sixth-round rookie Keaontay Ingram steps in as Arizona’s No. 2 running back for the rest of the season. He’s rushed 14 times for 28 yards and one touchdown in five games this season.