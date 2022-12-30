Cardinals QB Colt McCoy out vs. Atlanta with concussion symptoms

The Dallas Cowboys’ ‘Thursday Night Football’ win over the Tennessee Titans was riddled with injuries. Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (ankle) was placed on injured reserve right before Josh Dobbs led the team without star running back Derrick Henry (hip). The Cowboys were missing breakout running back Tony Pollard (thigh) while linebacker Micah Parsons wore a club cast on his hand for the matchup.

Here’s everything you need to know injury-wise as Week 17 continues.

Cardinals QB Colt McCoy out, DeAndre Hopkins questionable

Arizona Cardinals’ quarterback Colt McCoy is experiencing more concussion symptoms after clearing protocols on Wednesday, head coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters on Friday.

He has been filling in for Kyler Murray, who is out for the season with a torn ACL. He will be out on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons and David Blough will start.

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins left practice on Friday with “a little bit of a knee issue,” Kingsbury said. The team will reevaluate his status on Saturday.

Concussions have been a prominent NFL injury this season. Arizona Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy’s continues to deal with one. (Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports)

Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman out

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman did practice on Friday, his second straight missed practice. He will remain on injured reserve with what the team described as an abdomen illness and injury.

There was optimism he could make a return this week, but there was a “setback” in practice – groin pain that head coach Andy Reid told reporters he’s “not that worried about.”

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts doubtful

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts recently returned to practice for the first time since his shoulder injury. Head coach Nick Sirianni had positive things to say about Hurts’ progress but did not declare him as the starter, in the interest of Hurts’ health.

“We’re still sorting through it. Obviously Jalen (Hurts) had a good practice yesterday and went out and looked like he did some things really well. So, still going to sort through all those things. Haven’t decided anything yet,” he said via ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Story continues

The Eagles now have him listed as doubtful to play, which means that Gardner Minshew will likely take the field against the Saints.

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa officially ruled out

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is back in concussion protocols after a Christmas Day loss to the Green Bay Packers, with the remainder of his season up in the air. Teddy Bridgewater is expected to start for the team’s Sunday matchup with the New England Patriots.

Terron Armstead (toe/pec/knee/hip) and Bradley Chubb (ankle/hand) are expected to be game-time decisions, according to the NFL Network.

Giants CB Adoree’ Jackson upgraded to doubtful

The New York Giants have dealt with their share of injuries. While it’s not likely, the team could potentially enter their matchup against the Indianapolis Colts with some reinforcements. Cornerback Adoree’ Jackson has been out since Week 11 with a sprained MCL but returned to practice on Wednesday. He was listed as doubtful in the Giants’ injury report. Linebacker Azeez Ojulari joined him at practice and was listed as questionable with an ankle injury.