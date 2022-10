ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports

Report: Andy Dalton will start for Saints in Thursday Night Football

On Wednesday, Saints coach Dennis Allen called the starting quarterback a “game-time decision.” It’s still a few hours from game time, but the Saints apparently have made their decision. Ed Werder of ESPN reports that Andy Dalton will start “as expected” against the Cardinals in Thursday Night Football. Jameis Winston, though, will dress as the [more]