Cardinals coach Sean Kugler fired after reportedly groping woman in Mexico City

Sean Kugler was reportedly sent home by the Cardinals on Monday morning. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Arizona Cardinals offensive line coach and running game coordinator Sean Kugler was fired by the team after reportedly groping a woman in Mexico City, according to Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.

The Cardinals played the San Francisco 49ers on “Monday Night Football” in Mexico City in Week 11. The team arrived in Mexico on Saturday. Kugler reportedly groped the woman Sunday. Mexican authorities informed the Cardinals, who sent Kugler home Monday morning, which means he did not attend Monday’s game.

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury claimed the team had no coaching changes to announce during the team’s press conference Tuesday.

News broke of Kugler’s dismissal shortly after the presser.

Kinsgbury eventually did confirm Kugler was fired, telling azcentral.com the move is permanent. Kingsbury also confirmed the timeline of the firing, saying Kugler was sent home Monday morning.

Cardinals put a different coach on leave in August

It’s the second time this season the Cardinals have parted ways with a coach who allegedly assaulted a woman. Running back coach James Saxon was charged with two counts of domestic battery in May, after reportedly assaulting a woman in front of a child. Despite the arrest, Saxon remained with the Cardinals until August. When the issue was made public, the team placed Saxon on leave. Saxon eventually resigned from his role.

The Cardinals are the subject of the in-season version of “Hard Knocks,” the HBO show that typically follows a team during training camp. It’s unclear how much, if at all, the program will focus on Kugler and his firing.

Following Monday’s 38-10 loss, the Cardinals sit at 4-7 on the season.