Cardi B says her husband Offset was ‘throwing up’ and ‘screaming’ after learning Takeoff had died

Cardi B, Offset.Leon Bennett/WireImage/Getty

Cardi B said Offset was “throwing up” and “screaming” after learning Takeoff had died.

Takeoff, Offset’s fellow Migos member, was shot dead in Houston, Texas, in November.

“I was just so scared, I was just crying so much,” said Cardi.

Cardi B has recalled the moment she and her husband Offset found out that Takeoff had died.

Takeoff, Offset’s fellow Migos member along with his cousin Quavo, was shot and killed in Houston, Texas, in November. He was 28 years old.

“We just fell asleep, and out of nowhere, Offset’s phone kept ringing, my phone kept ringing,” said Cardi, speaking on the premiere episode of “The Jason Lee Show” on Tuesday,

“Offset picked up the phone, and he’s just like, ‘No!’ He’s screaming and screaming, ‘No, no, no!’ And I’m like ‘What’s going on?’ And he was like, ‘Takeoff is dead.'”

She continued: “He’s just screaming and just throwing things, throwing up, running all over. I was just so scared, I was just crying so much.”

Takeoff.Rich Fury/Getty

Takeoff, full name Kirshnik Khari Ball, was shot in Houston outside of a bowling alley in the early hours of November 1.

Police said the shooting stemmed from an argument over a “lucrative dice game” in which the rapper was not involved and that he was an “innocent bystander.”

In December, Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, was charged with murder in connection to the Takeoff’s death, while Cameron Joshua, 22, was charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon.

Clark has since been released on a $1 million bond but is due to appear in court again in March.

