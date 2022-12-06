Cardi B Reveals She Got Paid $1M By ‘The Best Bank In America’ To Perform For 35 Minutes

Cardi B remains committed to making money moves.

“Last night performing for the best bank in America,” Cardi B said in a tweet with photos from a recent performance.

Cardi B’s Art Basel Come Up

After a social media user attempted to shade the rap star by sharing footage from the performance, the “Bodak Yellow” emcee quickly gave them a rundown of how much money she was able to draw in from it.

The original tweet included a clip of Cardi hitting the stage at the Chase Sapphire Lounge this past Friday (Dec. 2) for Art Basel, the annual art festival held in Miami, FL.

“Not the Grammy winner performing in someone’s backyard,” wrote a user under the handle Antoniio Gang.

Cha-Ching Goes The Money Machine

In a response that has since been deleted from Cardi’s Twitter account, she revealed that the performance earned her a whopping $1 million.

Photo Credit: Screen shot taken via Twitter

“I got payed 1 million dollars to perform at this elite bankers event for 400 people and only for 35 minutes,” the rapper explained along with a show summary.

Continuous Money Moves

As previously reported by AfroTech, Cardi is no stranger to making boss moves. In fact, her entire career has been based on it.

Now, as she continues to evolve as an entertainer, she has even been tapped to lead campaigns for Reebok. Additionally, she reportedly helped to grow Playboy’s revenue by 125 percent earlier this year.

Learning From Past Mistakes

Despite making all of these money moves, the Bronx native recently opened up about a time in her journey when she lost out on a multi-million dollar deal with Call of Duty due to what she says were “stupid decisions from the past.”

If there’s a test in learning from your mistakes to create a better future, it looks like Cardi B has studied it, and is passing with flying colors.