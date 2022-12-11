Cardi B Opens Up About Her Surgical Procedures 'If You Ask Me For Help... I'm Gonna Help You'

Cardi B has never shied away from being open about her surgeries. In a recent Instagram Live, the rapper discussed the work she has had done and even offers a word of advice.

Cardi has made it known that when she used to dance in the Bronx before she blew up, she got butt shots. Now she’s advising younger women to stay away from it. “In August I got surgery and I removed 95% of my [biopolymers] … if you don’t know what it is, it’s a** shots. It was a really crazy process,” the rapper said. “All I’m going to say is that if you’re young — if you’re 19, 20, 21 — and sometimes you’re too skinny, and you be like, ‘Oh my god, I don’t have enough fat to put in my **,’ so you result to a** shots, DON’T!”

She even owned up to getting her nose done. “I got my nose done, I don’t give a f**k. I had my daddy’s nose. That s**t had to go.” She mentioned that a celebrity friend of hers helped her and shared that she would have no issue helping people in her circle as well. “If you ask me for help, and I f**k with you, I’m gonna help you.”

Cardi has recently been discussing her sophomore album with interview. She said anxiety has been the cause of the delay of her next project. “I’m just a mom and I do have anxiety. I’ve been having a lot of anxiety because I know right after I drop my album, I have to go out on tour and I have bad separation anxiety from my kids,” she explained. “When it comes to music and everything, I just be feeling like I don’t be liking anything. I feel like I got so many songs and I don’t like anything. I feel like nothing is good enough.”

Her anxiety towards the album hasn’t stopped her from getting to the bag, however. She recently clapped back at at a Twitter user about a performance she did during Miami’s Art Basel this year. The user tweeted “Not the Grammy winner performing in someone’s backyard.” Cardi then made it very clear that this Grammy winner doesn’t come cheap. “I got payed 1 million dollars to perform at this elite bankers private event for 400 people and only for 35 minutes. THINK ABOUT THAT WHEN YOU TYPE ABOUT THIS GRAMMY WINNER.”