Cardi B mourns TakeOff in Instagram post

Cardi B shares her grief over the death of rapper Takeoff. (Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Cardi B is in pain knowing “it will never be the same again” following the death of Migos rapper TakeOff.

On Friday night, the “Tomorrow 2” rapper shared an emotional Instagram tribute to the late rapper after attending his Atlanta memorial service that evening.

“Takeoff your untimely passing has brought a great deal of pain and sorrow to so many lives,” the “Bodak Yellow” rapper wrote. “The impact you had in this world was so considerable and we have struggled to grasp this tragedy. I am heartbroken but I am grateful for all the precious memories we got to share while you were here with us.”

The 28 year old was one-third of the rap group Migos. The trio consisted of rappers Quavo, Takeoff and Cardi B’s husband, Offset. Quavo is Takeoff’s uncle, while Offset is his cousin. On Nov. 1, Takeoff, born Kirshnik Khari Ball, was shot and killed at a bowling alley in Houston, Texas.

“This has truly been a nightmare and the pain is incomparable,” Cardi continued. “The emptiness your brothers are feeling is unbearable and I pray that you give Offset ,Quavo and your friends and family the strength to keep going as they are trying to cope with this loss. I believe that angels send signs and beautiful dreams to loved ones to assure them that they’re watching them and they’re okay and happy…send your mom some of those.”

She said that as a fan of Migos, it “hurts” her to look at photos and videos of the trio, as well as listen to their music.

“It hurts because I know it will never be the same again — but I know your bros and y’all fans will make sure the world never forgets the impact you made,” the Hustlers actress wrote. “I will remember your remarkable talent and your dope ass personality. I pray that you are at peace and in paradise because you deserve every bit of it. I know God opened the heavenly gates for you with a warm embrace. Rest in power TakeOff. I will also love you 4L & after.”

Cardi’s followers shared their condolences in the comments section. Chance the Rapper commented on the post with a dove emoji. Cardi’s sister Hennessy Carolina wrote, “Rest In Peace Takeoff.” Lizzo shared that she is “Praying for you and your family still.”

On Nov. 11, the remaining Migos members, Cardi B, Drake, Justin Bieber and other high-profile members of the music community gathered at the Atlanta State Farm Arena to remember the rapper.

Rolling Stone reported that Offset addressed the casket and said, “Take, I love you. I’m sorry.” The father continued, “I don’t wanna question you, God, but I don’t get you sometimes.”