Cardi B Lets Her Intricate Back Tattoo Shine in Black Bikini Top for Night Out

Cardi B/Instagram

Cardi B is a walking work of art.

The Grammy Award winner, 29, put her intricate back tattoo on full display in a ’90s-inspired, chic look featuring a black bikini top for a night out. “Last night,” she wrote Friday on Instagram with photos of herself getting ready.

She complemented the top with a pair of grey camouflage cargo pants, accessorizing the look with some chunky, white Christian Dior sunglasses, petite silver hoop earrings, and a matching chain bangle.

RELATED: Cardi B and Offset Tattoo Their Wedding Date on Each Other for Valentine’s Day: ‘I Did Pretty Good’

Cardi previously debuted the massive ink in May 2020, revealing a gorgeous arrangement of colorful flowers and butterflies trailing up her back from her thigh to her shoulder. According to tattoo artist Jamie Schene, the commission took more than 60 hours with sessions in more than 10 cities.

“Okay guys! Soooo here it is!” Cardi wrote on Instagram at the time. “It took me several months but I’m finally finished. This is my back tattoo! It goes from the top of my back to the middle of my thigh. Thank you @jamie_schene.”

The F9 actress and husband Offset most recently tried their hands at the art of tattoo for Valentine’s Day. They gave each other matching ink marking their wedding date, 9/20/17, for an episode of her Facebook Watch series Cardi Tries.

“Hey guys, I’m going to do something crazy for Valentine’s Day for my husband,” she explained in the episode. “I’m going to give him a tattoo, you know, I wanna do something really special, so make sure you guys check out this episode where me and Set are getting tatted.”

RELATED VIDEO: Cardi B to Cover Funeral Expenses for Victims of Bronx Fire: ‘I Needed to Do Something to Help’

Both were pleased with the final products of their romantic tributes. “Actually, I did pretty good!” Cardi said. “What can I not do? I could do everything. Like, I could put my mind to something and I can really do it!”

Cardi and Offset, 30, secretly tied the knot in Sept. 2017 and they share daughter Kulture Kiari, 3½, and a 6-month-old son.