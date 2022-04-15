Cardi B and Offset Reveal Name of Their Baby Boy and Share First Photos Showing His Face

cardi b, offset

Now introducing Wave Set Cephus!

On Thursday, Cardi B, 29, and Offset, 30, announced the name of their 7-month-old son, whom they welcomed on Sept. 4.

The “I Like It” rapper shared photos of her little one for the first time and announced his moniker with emojis.

“🦕🌊🧸,” she wrote alongside snaps of Wave rocking a blue fur coat and massive diamond chain.

Offset also introduced Wave to the world with an adorable picture of the infant cutely beaming at someone off-camera, wearing a handful of blinged-out necklaces.

“WAVE SET CEPHUS,” Offset captioned the photo as he revealed the 7-month-old’s name.

Following the big reveal, Cardi tweeted that Offset was the one who came up with the baby’s moniker. “When Set suggested Wave, I was sold! THAT HAD TO BE HIS NAME !” she wrote on Twitter alongside a video of a piece of jewelry that spelled out his name.

Cardi first announced the birth of her son on Sept. 6 with a sweet post on Instagram.

The “WAP” artist shared the news alongside a photo of her cradling her baby boy in her hospital bed while sitting next to Offset. In the picture, Cardi and Offset look lovingly down at their son while the new mom sits underneath a Louis Vuitton blanket.

“9/4/21🦕💙🧸,” Cardi captioned the family photo.

“We are so overjoyed to finally meet our son,” the couple said in a statement shared with PEOPLE. “He is already loved so much by family and friends and we can’t wait to introduce him to his other siblings.”

Cardi and Offset are already parents to 3-year-old daughter Kulture. Offset is also dad to daughter Kalea, 7, and sons Kody, 7, and Jordan, 12, from previous relationships.

Shortly after welcoming baby Wave, the Migos rapper shared a photo of himself lying on a cot and hugging his youngest son in the hospital.

“Chapter 5,” wrote Offset.

The “Up” singer first revealed her pregnancy news while performing with Offset and Migos at the BET Awards in June.

After the trio finished “Straightenin,” Cardi joined the group for “Type S—.” Appearing onstage in an embroidered Dolce & Gabbana bodysuit, a sheer panel in the abdomen exposed Cardi’s burgeoning belly.

“#2! ♥️,” Cardi captioned an Instagram photo announcing the happy news that went live simultaneously with the performance. She and Offset wed in September 2017.